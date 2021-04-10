The U.S. Supreme Court last week upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s wrongheaded decision to allow more media consolidation. This comes amid a crisis in local journalism, an epidemic of misinformation and growing division undermining America’s democracy. Media consolidation and the resulting disinvestment in local news are worsening these problems.
The FCC, as reconfigured by President Joe Biden, should revisit the issue and restore limits on cross-ownership of media outlets. Specifically, the agency should restore rules preventing media companies from owning both a newspaper and radio or TV stations in a single market, and limiting the number of radio and TV stations a company can own in one market.
These rules, adopted in the 1970s, are needed to preserve the diversity of local media and prevent further consolidation.
As trustworthy local news outlets fade, Americans turn to social-media sites riddled with falsehoods and cable channels stoking division and doing little to inform voters of local issues.
The silver lining is that the Supreme Court ruling affirmed the FCC has authority to help make things right.
— Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.