The 1855 Treaty of Neah Bay could not be clearer: The U.S. government agreed the Makah Tribe, natives of the northwest tip of the Olympic Peninsula, had “the right of taking fish and of whaling.”
Yet across nearly a century, the tribe has organized just one whale hunt, a much-protested outing in May 1999.
Starting in the 1920s, the Makah stood down from whaling because of global over-harvest of whale populations.
With the once-endangered Eastern North Pacific gray whale population now flourishing, the tribe should be allowed to resume the traditional, treaty-guaranteed hunts around which generations of Makah built a culture.
The traditions of the tribe’s canoe-based whale hunts are held sacred and passed down within families. Yet regular hunts have been stymied for 20 years by protests, bureaucracy and legal objections.
Species survival is no longer a reason to stop the Makah from hunting whales. Researchers estimate there are almost 27,000 Eastern North Pacific gray whales today, though the Western North Pacific population remains endangered. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has tracked the status of these pods of whales for years and considers the current Eastern numbers approximately the maximum the habitat can sustain.
The treaty is clear. The obstruction should stop. Ever since federal courts ruled in 2004 that the Makah must follow federal policy to get whaling permits, the tribe has been a good-faith applicant.
Opponents’ emotional attachment to protecting whales must not block this tribal right further. Archaeological evidence shows that generations of Makah have harpooned whales for centuries. Their descendants should be free to carry on this treaty-guaranteed tradition.
— Seattle Times
