Editor: We are in trouble if people don’t even know what kind of government we have. We have a Constitutional Representative Republic. It is not a direct Democracy and never has been. Democracy is a mobocracy where the majority wins, the mob rules. There aren’t any individual rights. A majority has absolute power and imposes its will on the minority. A simple example is 2 Wolves and 1 Lamb voting on what’s for dinner. It’s tyranny of the majority. In a republic, eligible citizens vote how they are governed. We vote for representatives who then represent us, their constituents, in a governing body. The Constitution limits the majority’s will and protects individual rights. Individual rights can’t be eliminated by majority rule. Another example comes from old Wild West days. If one person was under suspicion of being a horse thief, and the town mob would grab the guy and lynch him. If the sheriff showed up in time to stop that process, he would explain that they cannot just lynch an individual. A representative republic is superior to a direct democracy, because it guards against cabals of a majority.
Shanna Cooper
(0) comments
