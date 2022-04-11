Editor: Please help to better inform our residents about water issues. Supervisor Lingenfelter, State Rep. Regina Cobb, Patrick Cunningham of Highground, and Mohave County staff are not being truthful. The statement that we have only 50 years of water available is incorrect. The United States Geologival Survey (USGS) completed a scientific analysis of the Hualapai and the Sacramento Basins and informed everyone at public hearings that the Hualapai basin is not in crisis at all. The USGS confirmed there is, at minimum, over 175 years of water available. I am shocked our officials are not telling everyone our good fortune. We need truthful, brave leaders and we do not.
Lingenfelter, Cobb, the County, and Cunningham are all aware of these facts, having been present at the meetings and received copies of the report. But they keep presenting our water basin longevity as being in dire straits when that is not the truth. Their actions highlight political greed on their part and are considered shameful.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) study Mr. Lee referenced is not based upon scientific review and analysis, but upon unrealistic projections and generalities identified prior to the USGS study results. It was also based upon misleading data by the County to the Consultant and ADWR. Those study results are not supported or even fathomed by anyone with water insight. Our leaders continue to distribute the false report as though it contains scientific factual data — which is as astounding as it is disturbing to know. For 10 years they have insisted we have a basin problem and we finally confirmed we do NOT — we should be thrilled. We all deserve better and I would agree with Mr. Lee that we should contact everyone and let them know our local and state elected officials are not truthful.
