Editor: This year our country will celebrate the 236th Anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America.

During the latter part of the 1700s, representatives of our thirteen original colonies gathered in Philadelphia to write documents that would set the course for our future, with the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Constitution in 1787, and finally the Bill of Rights in 1789.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

We’ll be there, haven’t missed one yet!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.