Editor: This year our country will celebrate the 236th Anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America.
During the latter part of the 1700s, representatives of our thirteen original colonies gathered in Philadelphia to write documents that would set the course for our future, with the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Constitution in 1787, and finally the Bill of Rights in 1789.
The Constitution gives to every citizen the foundation for a free, prosperous, and independent life, but each generation needs to work to guard this vital document. Carelessness or indifference may allow the rights and liberties we enjoy to disappear.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution, who in 1955, petitioned Congress to set aside September 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. On Constitution Day every year, the Daughters of the American Revolution get together all over the United States and ring bells in celebration of this great document.
Will you join us in learning about, protecting, and celebrating this great document?
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution thrives today as a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for adults and children.
The NSDAR is apolitical and does not advocate for any political ideology. We support and defend the right to free speech and expression of all persons as enshrined in the first amendment of our Constitution.
The Community is invited to participate in the opening ceremony and bell ringing in celebration of our Constitution on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Protect your freedom. Read the Constitution!
We’ll be there, haven’t missed one yet!
