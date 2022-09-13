Editor: This year our country will celebrate the 235th Anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. During the latter part of the 1700’s, representatives of the thirteen original colonies gathered in Philadelphia to write documents that would set the course for our future.
Beginning with the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Constitution followed in 1787, and finally the Bill of Rights was added in 1789.
The Constitution of the United States has been described as “the most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man.”
With the words “We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America,” the signers of the Constitution began a document that guaranteed to us the freedoms that American colonists fought, sacrificed, and died to establish and preserve.
The Constitution gives to every citizen the foundation for a free, prosperous, and independent life, but each generation needs to work to guard this vital document. Carelessness or indifference may allow the rights and liberties we enjoy to disappear.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution, who, in 1955, petitioned Congress to set aside September 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. On Constitution Day every year, the Daughters of the American Revolution get together all over the world and ring bells in celebration of this great document.
Will you join in learning about, protecting, and celebrating this great document?
Havasu Chapter NSDAR Constitution Week Chair
