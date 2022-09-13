Editor: This year our country will celebrate the 235th Anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. During the latter part of the 1700’s, representatives of the thirteen original colonies gathered in Philadelphia to write documents that would set the course for our future.

Beginning with the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Constitution followed in 1787, and finally the Bill of Rights was added in 1789.

