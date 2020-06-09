Editor: Regarding Bruce Warner’s letter of June 9, “Choose Wisely,” I could not agree more! The American culture of peaceful co-existence and working with our allies — not bullying and insulting them — is being destroyed. Displaying a flag honoring the bully-in-chief alongside our beautiful Stars and Stripes is the epitome of disrespect! We have indeed come to a fork in the road. Do we put Donald Trump in office for another four years to continue the unraveling and downward spiral? He is disrespectful of the Constitution, women, minorities, the law, Congress and, generally, anyone who disagrees with his myopic views. So, yes, Mr. Warner is correct. We must choose wisely this November and elect the candidate who will restore and uphold our traditional American decency, values and culture. Yes, Joe Biden will receive my vote as well, Mr. Warner.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.