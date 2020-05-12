Editor: Regarding R. Long’s April 30 letter: Sir, please relax. I too went to Wells Fargo that week and sat in line for the drive-through window — in my case, behind six cars in each lane. It may be true that there is glass between tellers and customers inside. I don’t know as I previously went to the Bashas’ branch exclusively. However, what barrier exists between customers if the lobby were open? It is also true that grocery stores, gas stations and drug stores are open, although grocery stores and drug stores have more space for people to social distance. People rarely spend much time in gas stations — pay, fill up and leave. Banks can be a different story. Personally, I recognize that service may take a little longer. However, I choose my health and life over speed.
So, no Wells Fargo, I do not agree with Mr. Long. I am very pleased with your response to this situation.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.