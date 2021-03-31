Editor: I feel I must respond to the March 9 letters of Mr. Price and Ms. Finfrock.
First, Ms. Finfrock, impeachment is “the presentation of formal charges against a public official by the lower house” — that standard was met by the House while Donald Trump was still President of the United States. The trial is held by the Senate — which Mitch McConnell delayed until after the inauguration of Joe Biden rather than call the Senate back into session.
The testimony of various officials to Congress and persons at the Capitol on Jan. 4 would appear to confirm that: 1. This was an insurrection, and 2. Donald Trump’s words ramped up the crowd.
So, yes, Ms Finfrock, I find it frustrating to engage in conversation with individuals who don’t know truth from propaganda.
Mr. Price, I find it truly sad that your opening salvo engages in school yard taunts. Eighth grade debate taught me that when one has a lack of facts, go for diversion. Name calling and denigrating are prime diversions.
Now let’s look at gas prices. OPEC, in April 2020, decided to reduce output. Also demand for fuel dropped due to pandemic travel restrictions. AAA recently released a report indicating these are two factors in current price increases. By the way, no president, ever, has been responsible for gas prices. Candidates make promises but those are words only.
If you are following the information, you will note that President Biden has given a great deal of attention to the covid-19 virus. Vaccines are being distributed, people are receiving their shots and aid is in the pipeline to assist families, businesses, states and municipalities. Thank goodness, he isn’t telling us it will magically disappear!
One final note. Mr. Thomas, don’t give up. I understand reading these absurd postings is a difficult way to start the morning.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
