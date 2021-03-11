Editor: It is apparent, daily, that the News-Herald editorial board leans to the conservative side. Understandable in a highly conservative town/county. I would like to see a bit more balance presented in the letters section, however.
Perhaps proud Democrats such as myself are simply exhausted pounding our heads against the wall.
Fact: Impeachment is the presentation of formal charges against a public official by a lower house with trial by the upper house. Therefore, the argument that the Democrats tried, and failed, to impeach Donald Trump after he left office is false. He was impeached. The trial — that was a different story. Mitch McConnell could have set the trial before Trump left office — he chose not to do so. Wouldn’t want senators to cut short one of their vacations.
How much vacation time did you get last year?
It has been pointed out that Trump did not say”go, riot.” He said, once, to march to Congress “peacefully and patriotically.” He also told rally goers several times they would not keep their country without fighting for it. Unless you want to argue that the man is a total idiot, you must acknowledge that he was able to see the direction this was headed.
Direction? — Right, he also told rally attendees he was going to “walk down there” with them. Like so many of his promises, that didn’t happen! What he did do was return to the safety of the White House and watch, just as many of us did in real time, on TV. So who will pay the consequences for this insurrection? Not the one who stirred the pot and set it boiling, but the ones who followed him. And they should — as should Trump.
OK, the Senate was unable to convict so it is on the shoulders of true conservative Republicans to prevent him influencing the party going forward.
Dating back to Feb. 16 in the News-Herald editorial pages, at the very least, insurrectionist Republicans (my apologies — I had to get that off my chest) have referred to Democrats as leftist radicals, blind, morons, brainwashed, socialists and Marxists.
So I will never again refer to those with differing political views by the terminology above. Those whose views differ from mine are challenged to present views based on facts and/or opinion without the playground taunts. I hope all can approach the discussion in an adult manner.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.