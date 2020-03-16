Editor: Regarding the March 12 letters of Kurt Krueger and Michael Pacer: How long will you keep your heads in the sand? Mr. Krueger, do you truly believe President Trump is playing with a full deck? Have you not been listening as he has spoken of being able to treat women in any way he wishes, demean veterans (John McCain), ramp up his base to a fever pitch against journalists and anyone who disagrees with him. Anyone paying attention knows the “vote for Trump” statement was edited and continued “only if we continue” taking shots at one another.
Mr. Pacer, “too old”? Despite his being over 70, as is President Trump, he is in better physical condition than our current obese, junk food eating, non exercising President. Oh, forgive me, he has gotten out on the golf course a lot despite criticism of President Obama for doing so and stating that he would be too busy to do so. Though I disagree with your assessment of Biden’s manners, manners of a goat would be a giant leap above Trump.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.