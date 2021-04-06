Editor: Regarding Mr. Bruce Warner’s letter of March 16, I take issue with his characterization of folks who disagree with him.
I am not deaf. Since Donald Trump’s entrance in the presidential race of 2016, I have heard his words at rallies, interviews and debates. Not clips from various news media but from the candidate/then-president himself.
I am not dumb. My beliefs may differ from yours (obviously) but not for a lack of knowledge. We see things differently. This makes for interesting discussion as long as one doesn’t spiral into petty denigration.
I am not blind. I am quite capable of reading and researching information on numerous topics. I have done so with respect to the 2020 election and the many questions raised about its legitimacy.
I find no reason to believe there was fraudulent activity. One particular reason is that several who have made these claims never present evidence. Papers are waved about and statements are made, however we see nothing. I do believe, if facts exist, the information could/would be revealed to the public. Fox, Newsmax or OAN? As it stands, these folks are saying “I have proof. Believe me.”
And I am not stupid. Really? Is that your logical, informed argument? Again, anyone’s opinion that doesn’t agree with yours is foolish and incapable of rational thought? It is on a level with “I have proof. Believe me.”
I can not accept your premise regarding the SCOTUS and its decision not to hear the fraud cases because 1) several states have certified the election was fair and free of fraud, 2) the “proof” claimed has not been presented — we are simply asked to accept the statements and, finally, 3) I suspect that any finding by the SCOTUS that does not reach the conclusion you seek would be rejected by you.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
Very well said, Sharon. Now, sadly, you will have to face the onslaught of insults and attacks from the usual suspects who still support the twice impeached, lying, crook who we have now learned scammed tens of millions of dollars from his supporters.
