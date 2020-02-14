Editor: Responding to Norma Lembach’s Feb. 12 letter: Amen! Be assured, Mr. Schweizer will react in his usual manner; however, I too am exhausted by so many Republicans telling anyone who will listen what Democrats believe — with no basis in fact.
I am as well frustrated by the inability of people to have a logical, respectful discussion about differences of opinion without sinking to school yard behavior. We will accomplish nothing as long as this continues.
Yes, I want to see comprehensive immigration reform, common sense regulation of the insurance and drug industries — not to put them out of business but they should not be allowed to price coverage/treatment in such a way that harms people. And although I would not choose abortion myself, I do not see it as my role to dictate to others, and do not want any man making that decision across the board for women. The year is 2020, not 1720 — women are educated, have careers, raise families (in some cases, as single parents) and are quite capable of making decisions about their own bodies. We no longer require a man’s permission.
Sharon King
Lake Havasu City
