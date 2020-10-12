Editor: Why can’t the Republican cult in this country face reality? Don’t they realize that Trump is still an impeached President, or have they agreed to drink the Kool-Aid that the bully is telling them to take?
It’s sad the spineless Republican Senators were too afraid to be bullied by the unhinged lunatic at the hearings if they voted against him; and we could have gotten rid of the crook long before this.
Be sure to read Michael Cohen’s new book, "Disloyal,” and find out what his henchman/lawyer has to say about Trump’s crooked life. He was in Trump’s cult too until he was able to get away from him.
I’m sure that the Russian President Putin has a lot to do with this re-election for Trump – and he’s probably got a lot on Trump. Must be the Golden Showers that Trump was privy to in Moscow a few years ago, and more than likely other crooked things that he knows about him. You notice that Trump never has anything bad to say about Putin.
He has done more harm to this country than any President I know and is the worst one I’ve seen in my lifetime.
Also he thinks he has done such a wonderful job when we have 202,467 deaths in this country that he can be so proud of today because of covid19. What a total narcissist he is! This is the result of his downplaying the disasters his whole life. He’s always blaming somebody so he doesn’t have to look at himself.
Why can’t the people get with it and elect someone who really cares about this country instead of worrying about his selfish life and election? In case you didn’t know after four years of his bullying is that’s all he is interested in and his 7,000+ lies by now and counting; and of course his golf scores.
Wear a mask and try to pretend that you are proud of this country. Vote for Joe Biden who will take care of America!
Sharon Skibba
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.