Editor: Does anyone think for one moment that showing up at a state Legislature or state or county or city government building armed with rocket launchers and automatic weapons is “assembling peaceably?”
Is this the country we all want to live in and leave to our children and grandchildren? Where armed thugs get what they want by threatening violence?
That is what we see in Central America, where cartels rule by force. Every step forward and law has been hard fought for with words and writings, votes and time spent peaceably redressing our grievances. That is democracy. What we have seen happening around the country is the exercise of anarchy, and quite frankly, it’s bullying! If you believe in the issue you are fighting for, the words you use to convey your concerns are the culmination of what gives validity to your cause.
Forcing your view on others physically is the opposite. It makes your cause a weak one, at best.
Sharon Weber
Kingman
(2) comments
The need to flaunt firepower in public is pathetic. First, it is the type of example we see from communist regimes like North Korea and Russia. Secondly, it draws attention from authorities that lets them know who you are and that you are the owner of defensive weapons. Better to keep your stock safe and out of the public eye unless you need to use it. Believe me, showing up with it displayed like that only puts you on a special list, a type of 'registration'...
I have long felt that people who feel they must strut about in public carrying handguns, shotguns, rifles, assault weapons and rocket launchers are making up for a lack of ... uhh equipment "down there."
