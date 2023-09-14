Editor: Responding to the Our View editorial on Aug. 25 titled “Righting a historical wrong.”

I applied for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). In Las Vegas Kindergarten and 1st grade 1950-51, the teacher would take us out on the playground, point to the horizon sky. I saw three nuclear mushroom clouds over that time.

