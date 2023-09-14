Editor: Responding to the Our View editorial on Aug. 25 titled “Righting a historical wrong.”
I applied for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). In Las Vegas Kindergarten and 1st grade 1950-51, the teacher would take us out on the playground, point to the horizon sky. I saw three nuclear mushroom clouds over that time.
My Dad was working at APEX, Lime Mine off the Salt Lake Highway. He was in full exposure of Test Site radiation, blowing that direction.
He died in 1963 of liver cancer. Now I have a RECA health condition. I applied for myself, and as a beneficiary of my Dad.
Both applications have been denied. Within that denial are the reasons for their decision, including a map of qualifying areas. No one in Vegas qualifies. According to the map, only those who lived in Mesquite or Overton, Nevada were exposed. My Dad worked half way in that direction. The radiation would have had to go thru his work site to reach Mesquite.
Only the narrow corridor of rural areas qualifies. Not whole counties.
Since our government is running on a deficit now, they aren’t going to put out money for a bigger population base. They only approve 20% of the applications to RECA. They pay out only enough to appear to be righting a historical wrong. It is just a show. Few will benefit.
