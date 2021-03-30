Editor: This month marks one year since the virus was declared a pandemic. It has also been one year since my street was torn up and buckled by a horrible water leak.
In that time, our city has dedicated a lot of money toward what many might deem frivolous expenditures. Many of us locals weathered this past year by working full time, even though the government labeled us “nonessential,” and for a time shut us down and then handed down ridiculous rules that only caused division among the mask activists.
We couldn’t launch our boat, couldn’t sit down at our favorite eateries, couldn’t even go through a local drive-through without considerable hassle. We couldn’t enjoy events, get together with friends, or even get away to Laughlin.
But we worked. We actually worked overtime to accommodate the robust economy that covid handed us; rude destructive Californians, loud obnoxious vacation rentals in our neighborhoods.
While the city boasts a much higher sales tax revenue, and a possible $13 million handout from the Feds, we locals are left at the bottom with little reward for the high taxes we pay.
Do Havasu taxpayers know that our city is the only one in our county that charges additional property taxes on top of the ones we pay to the county?
Every time the city decides they want to pay for something, they never consider cutting spending. As for my street, it’s atrocious, and the city is aware of it. I watch street department employees drive by all the time. It’s time the locals are prioritized.
Shawna Menser
Lake Havasu City
