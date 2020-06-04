Editor: The word that continually comes to my mind is “arbitrary.” So many rules, expectations, processes instituted because of the virus have been arbitrarily made by people who have no science, no research, no logical reasoning in their decisions. Use this beach, not that one. Walk this way in our store, not that way. Wear a mask or you can’t come in. If you have made 20 appointments in your establishment but you have removed all but 10 waiting room chairs, you have 10 customers (patients) awkwardly standing while they wait to pay you for a service. If you are a salon and you force your customers to wait outside in 100 degree heat in order for them to give you their business, shame on you. If you create arbitrary rules in an attempt to merely humiliate or control your potential customers, you are truly not ready to be open for business.
These silly, baseless, made up rules have become the new “P.C.”
Shawna Menser
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.