Editor: I am regularly seeing bad press in this paper about my Congressman, Paul Gosar. However, I talk to people from all walks of life every day and they are in support of him and the job he has done for us. Has this paper ever reached out for an interview with Representative Gosar? He comes to our city quite often and meets with local politicians and political clubs. He has regular town halls and telephone town halls. What keeps local reporters from being able to talk to him? The criticism is either “he travels too much,” or, “he’s a racist.” That gets old. The voters in Mohave County see right through that. His opponents don’t seem to know where Lake Havasu City is located, because none of them have ever been here. They base their whole campaigns on frivolous nit-picking and have nothing to offer us. Do we have to beg for them to come here? Sorry grandstanders, we weren’t born yesterday.
