Editor: I know it’s a popular assumption that all these unfilled jobs in our community are due to lazy people taking unemployment benefits. However, a quick look at our real estate market provides a clue; Havasu has become unaffordable. Who is buying these half million dollar homes with cash, offering above asking price? Young professionals? Servers? Nurses? Teachers? No. I have had conversations with many new home owners and not one of them has intentions of working here.
If they work at all, they are keeping their job in California and they are only living in their Havasu home part time. Of course none of them will admit they are turning their new purchase into a vacation rental. A friend from Phoenix suggested that our service industry workers should “commute.” Well, Havasu is an island, located an hour away from any other community. Is someone really going to drive an hour across the desert to work here?
Shawna Menser
Lake Havasu City
