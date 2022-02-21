Editor: An item in the Phoenix news recently was of great interest. The town of Paradise Valley took steps to begin regulating the party houses that have plagued their neighborhoods. Additionally, there are at least two proposed bills in our State Legislature that are designed to give back local control regarding this nuisance.
After reading a local Realtor’s very long diatribe on social media on how “great” vacation rentals are, and how us locals need to just suck it up because these rentals are merely investments made by well meaning retirees who are scraping their hard earned money together to eek out a nest egg for their future, I felt compelled to respond.
Apparently, this particular realtor doesn’t have a party house in his neighborhood. He’s never had to listen to the loud music, screaming, and chaos all night, only to have to get up early and get to work on only a couple of hours of sleep. Call the police? Sure. They come out with a decibel meter and if the noise doesn’t meet the current city code standard at that particular moment your complaints are useless.
The party houses in our neighborhood are not owned by Maw and Paw Kettle, who are saving up to retire here. It is a developer who owns several of them.
Our home is in an area that is zoned Single Family Residential. I propose that if these developers are going to affect our quality of life then maybe we need to take a look at zoning. Want to run a commercial enterprise in a neighborhood? Get it zoned as such. I can’t run a business from my home, according to City Code. Why are these developers allowed to?
Shawna Menser
Lake Havasu City
