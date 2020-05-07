Editor: In August 2018 I suffered a life-altering injury to my right arm in a fall. Until this injury, I was a full-time sixth-grade teacher, a wife, a mother, and I lived a full, active lifestyle. Due to this injury I have lost my career of over 29 years, I am unable to do many of the things I was able to do before, my family has suffered, and we have lost almost three years of income. I recently was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, and tendon damage due to the injury. I have been under constant medical care, and I’ve undergone two surgeries, 14 months of physical therapy, occupational therapy, cervical epidurals, cortisone shots, pain therapies and many other treatments. I now need two more surgeries. Both will require at least eight weeks of recovery. Unfortunately, my COBRA benefits expire on June 30. If I convert to private coverage, these surgeries will not be covered as they are from a preexisting injury. Since the closure of many hospitals, there are wait lists of at least two months to have procedures done. There is no way for me to receive the care I require to live a normal life again in the time before my COBRA benefits expire. I am asking that my benefits be extended so I can receive the care I require.
Please help as so many others are in the same mess so that we may all receive the care we so desperately need to get our lives back.
Sheila Logan
Bell Gardens, California
