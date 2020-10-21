Editor: Having voted in presidential elections for a few decades, I want to share my thoughts. I used to vote, “for the person.” Especially when, no matter what they said, after they got in office, they seemed to have forgotten all of their campaign promises. After all, they has a lot of backers that paved their way to the win, so they had to be so careful that they didn’t get very far in four years.
Then 2016 happened. Here was an outsider, an egomaniac to boot, but what was he saying? The things that my whole household was saying. A lot of things were wrong and they needed to be fixed. On top of that, he didn’t need the job. He certainly was not in it for the money, having plenty himself. Shoot, even he refused the measly amount set up for his salary. So, I decided to take a chance, lo and behold! Not only has he kept his campaign promises, he found a few other items that needed attention.
Now, we are in 2020. For once, I’m voting the platform. The ideologies of the two main parties today couldn’t be further apart. Personally I believe in working for a living. Which is to say, I believe in Capitalism. I don’t believe people benefit from sustained hand-outs. When the economy is good, people like me are much more inclined to be generous in helping out the less fortunate.
I refuse to believe that people who live in poverty want to rely on the government to pay their way (Socialism). They want a job.
So, I’m voting once again for Trump! I could care less about how he wears his hair, how he tweets, what he tweets. His record speaks for itself. I’m so very proud of his accomplishments and I’m proud to be an American!
Sherry Butler
Lake Havasu City
