Editor: In response to the letter about Western Arizona Humane Society killing kittens with ringworm, I called the shelter to find out what was going on. Executive Director Patty Gillmore took the time to call me back and address my concerns. I was satisfied by her response, although it was sad. There are some animals who cannot be saved. WAHS tried their very best to save them all. Without donations and support for shelters, animals will be euthanized simply to make more room for others. We cannot let that happen. Please support the Western Arizona Humane Society and thank them for all they do for the animals.
Sheryl Pringle
Lake Havasu City
