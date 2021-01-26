Editor: While I found the recent coronavirus vaccine article by Michael Zogg informative, it did not answer the questions of why we have dispensed only one third of the available shots. Is it because we need more distribution facilities or are not enough people signing up, or some other issue?
I am a 74-year-old with a 72-year-old wife and both of us feel a certain amount of anxiety about the lack of information surrounding the vaccinations. Thanks to all of you for the effort it takes to put out the paper during these times.
Si Stephens
Lake Havasu City
