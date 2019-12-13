By all accounts, Arizona Department of Safety Director Frank Milstead is a good person and a good leader of the state’s largest law enforcement agency. So says Gov. Doug Ducey. That doesn’t make him above the law. Recently, the state director was stopped by a Yavapai County deputy speeding on Interstate 17 at more than 90 mph in a 75-mph zone, allegedly weaving through traffic. The deputy let Director Milstead off with a warning, despite state law which classifies anything over 85 mph as a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Col. Milstead is in a high-profile leadership position in Arizona as its leading law enforcement official. If he chooses not to follow the speed limit and gets off with a warning after a serious offense, his example discourages other drivers to obey traffic laws.
Escaping the punishment of a flagrant speeding offense continues to be a black eye for our state public officials. Last year, State Rep. Paul Moseley, a Republican from Lake Havasu, bragged after being stopped that he couldn’t be ticketed because he was on his way to the state capital. Never mind than he was clocked at 97 mph in a 75-mph zone. Moseley claimed “legislative immunity.”
What was Gov. Ducey’s statement after that incident?
“Let’s show the people of Arizona that their elected leaders will live under the same laws as every man and woman in this state,” Ducey said in his Jan. 14, 2019, State of the State address.
Apparently, that edict doesn’t apply to DPS Director Milstead.
— Sierra Vista Herald
Amen
