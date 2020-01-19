We would like nothing more than to stop reporting on issues involving the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
In prior editorials, we have emphasized that the first responders, law enforcement personnel and firefighters who earn this benefit should not be blamed for the incompetence of the people who run the PSPRS. Those who have dedicated their lives to serving public safety in our community deserve our respect and appreciation. The management that has been responsible for directing the $11 billion pension fund do not deserve that admiration.
Wednesday, another embarrassment became public knowledge for the PSPRS. The findings of an annual audit of the 2018-’19 fiscal year indicate that state and local governments may have overpaid or underpaid their mandatory pension payments during the past two years. It’s the latest in a series of leadership missteps for the beleaguered pension fund.
The agency fired its previous administrator last July for sexually harassing staff, then accepted the resignation of its deputy administrator in November amid questions about the PSPRS internal financial controls. Two years ago the fund was named among the “worst performing” public retirement plans in the nation by the Pew Charitable Trust. Last year the retirement fund, which has less than half the money its needs to pay current and future benefits, reported its rate of return at 5.45 percent, trailing the national average for public pensions, which was 6.2 percent.
Now there are problems with the books, although those running the PSPRS have assured everyone that this issue has “no material adverse impact” on the system.
We don’t know if or when our state elected officials will ever do anything other than pay lip service to the need for major reform of the management practices at the PSPRS.
It’s past time our Legislature and the governor demand greater accountability for this agency.
— Sierra Vista Herald
