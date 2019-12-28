We’re about to witness another battle that pits state government against an Arizona city.
Legislators empowered themselves with the authority to direct the attorney general to investigate local government policies they believe violate state law or the Constitution. In this case, State Rep. Nancy Barto is asking AG Mark Brnovich to deploy his office resources to determine whether a new fee imposed at the Sky Harbor airport violates a recently-adopted amendment to the state Constitution.
On Nov. 6, 2018, Arizona voters approved language prohibiting new or increased taxes on services.
At the time, we argued this was an amendment looking for a problem to solve. Lawmakers backing the legislation sought to prevent new taxes on real estate sales, dog grooming, dental work, and a host of other services that are currently not being taxed. Voters supported Proposition 126 by a large margin, apparently realizing that without the constitutional amendment lawmakers might not be able to resist the temptation of generating more revenue by implementing new taxes.
It’s a bit ironic that the first test of this amendment isn’t the result of state lawmakers, it’s the actions of the Phoenix City Council.
Earlier this month, council members adopted a resolution to increase an existing fee collected from ride-share services at Sky Harbor. Phoenix already charges services like Uber and Lyft $2.66 to pick-up passengers and beginning February 1, 2020, that fee will jump another $4, with 25-cent increases scheduled annually through 2024.
Anyone who has been to Sky Harbor recently realizes that it’s already expensive to utilize the facility. Daily parking at the airport exceeds $25 a day and the city and county have turned the transportation hub into a cash cow.
Barto, who is running for a seat in the State Senate and currently represents Phoenix in the House of Representatives, argues that the council violated the provisions of Prop. 126 by increasing the ride-sharing fee, disregarding “ … the will of the people” by doing so.
The city contends that it’s not a new fee and the increase reflects the price of accessing municipal property, namely, curbside service at the airport.
Unlike previous applications of SB1487, which is the legislation empowering lawmakers to direct the AG to investigate local governments, we wouldn’t be disappointed if Phoenix is forced to reverse course on this new fee.
The city and Maricopa County are already gouging travelers at Sky Harbor.
— Sierra Vista Herald
