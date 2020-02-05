It was hard to watch television news coverage of the Iowa caucuses Monday night.
Broadcasters were frustrated at the lack of any tallies during “prime time,” and the collective force of Democratic presidential candidates – who spent a combined $50 million campaigning throughout the state – were deprived of capitalizing on the outcome.
It’s not the first time Iowa has had problems at the polls. In 2016, the state’s Democratic Party was forced to review its processes after the Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders campaigns pointed out problems with the way winners were declared and the use of coin flips to decide delegates.
Arizona will be one of four states that will conduct its Presidential Preference Primary on March 17. Registered Democrats will go to the polls and pick from the field of candidates to determine the delegate count that will be represented at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 13 to July 16. State Republicans decided last year not to hold a presidential primary in 2020 and will cast a unanimous ballot for incumbent President Donald Trump at the GOP national convention Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Arizona’s preference election will follow “Super Tuesday” on March 10, at which time 15 states will hold primaries and more than one-third of the U.S. population are expected to cast ballots.
Iowa’s frustration serves as a “wake-up” call, not only for local election officials but for every voter planning to participate in the preference primary.
Despite these extensive efforts, every citizen has a responsibility to educate themselves and understand the election process.
Passion for politics and commitment to a candidate can only effect change when citizens participate. To do so requires proper registration and a basic comprehension of how we elect a president.
We strongly encourage every citizen to get educated and get involved.
— Sierra Vista Herald
