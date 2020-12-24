What will happen to the border wall? It’s one of the many policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden has promised to address after he is sworn into office on Jan. 20. While the Trump administration says it has completed 430 miles of the $15 billion wall and promises to reach 450 miles by year’s end, the incoming Biden administration campaigned on the promise of “not another foot” of the wall will be built.
Though opponents of the wall hope for the immediate cessation of construction, accomplishing that goal may take time. A recent report in The Washington Post indicated taxpayers could save more than $2 billion if work on the wall is stopped. “While the Biden administration will have the ability to terminate or modify contracts with the construction firms building the barrier, those companies will be able to bill the government for ‘demobilization’ fees that cover the withdrawal of crews, materials and equipment from the border,” the Post article states.
If wall construction is stopped, we are hopeful that the politicians and “think tank” wizards in Washington remember and understand what prompted its construction in the first place.
Among the many issues that bonded President Trump to his supporters was a recognition of the dangers and costs created by massive illegal immigration. Cochise County rancher Robert Krentz, Jr., who was shot and killed on March 27, 2010, became the tragic representation of all that was wrong with America’s failure to address its immigration issues.
Beyond the consequences of aliens entering the country illegally and the impact on employment, health costs, education and other government services, the murder of Krentz demonstrated the dangers of allowing Mexican cartels to operate freely across the international border.
Stopping construction of the wall will fuel a resurgence of a need to address border crime, unless the incoming Biden administration takes steps to continue what has been accomplished under President Trump.
— Sierra Vista Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.