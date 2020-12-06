Legislative gridlock may be exactly what this state and country needs to heal.
Regardless of your elation or disappointment at the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, the fact that the legislative bodies in Arizona and Washington, D.C., are comparably balanced is a good thing for several reasons.
We recognize that for many, the recent election offered the opportunity for a mandate. Those on the right sought justification of controversial policies that have stoked divisiveness. They hoped for a continuation of efforts to “drain the swamp,” and eradicate the “deep state.” Those on the left believed the election would add momentum to social causes that have sparked protest and in some cases, violence.
Legislative gridlock will prevent extremists on both sides of the political scale from claiming their respective mandates.
We will not abolish racism or other social ills with government laws and policies. With the exception of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, these are issues that must be solved close to home and cannot effectively be accomplished through legislation dictated from Phoenix or Washington.
Meaningful social justice must be accomplished at the community level. It requires active involvement by civic-minded people who are sincere in their desire to embrace diversity and confront racism, misogyny, economic disparity and other vital social issues. While government policies may establish some of the parameters to address these issues, legislation alone will not mandate the cures for these ills. Rooting out the evils that contribute to our nation’s stark differences requires a constant commitment from the majority that recognizes the destructive consequences of these beliefs.
Legislative gridlock also will force our elected politicians to compromise and it will neutralize extremes. In Arizona, the dominance of the Republican majority has consistently stifled the Democratic agenda. As a result of Tuesday’s election, the GOP majority remains but its margin is significantly smaller in both chambers of the State Legislature.
As a result, politicians who want to accomplish legislation at the state level will have to accommodate moderates, and in some cases, may have to work across the aisle.
In Washington, fears that the “Progressive Left” will institute untenable policies on gun control or massive tax increases are unlikely after Republicans retained a majority in the Senate and picked up seats in the House, narrowing the Democratic majority.
Political “balance” in our state and federal governments should calm things down in Arizona and America.
— Sierra Vista Herald
