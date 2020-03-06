Arizona lawmakers set a new record this session. Our elected state office holders presented 1,581 bills for the second session of the 54th gathering of the Legislature. That beats the previous record, established in 2012, when lawmakers presented 1,541 initiatives.
Thankfully, due to deadlines that dictate a workable timetable for the Legislature, more than half of the bills proposed this session have been eliminated from consideration. There are still 745 initiatives that are alive and could be enacted as law. If history is our guide, about half of the remaining bills will make it through the Legislature and reach Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.
He usually signs all but about 10 percent of these bills. That still means Arizona may add another 350, or so, new laws. We point this out to remind citizens — especially those who vote — that any claim politicians make regarding “shrinking government,” or reducing the state’s legal footprint is “fake” rhetoric. It’s campaign garbage that our elected officials claim to win at the ballot box.
Those serving public office consistently seek to extend their authority and ensure their re-election. One proven method to accomplish the latter is to convince voters they stand with them on the principle of “less government.”
Arizona hasn’t had less government since the territory became a state 108 years ago.
— Sierra Vista Herald
