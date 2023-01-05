Arizona is playing a role in the mess at the Capitol. Three state congressmen, Andy Biggs, Eli Crane and Paul Gosar, were among the 20 or so GOP members refusing to join the large majority of fellow Republicans in electing Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker.
As of Thursday afternoon, their obstinance had been part of nine ballot attempting to elect a house speaker. Failure to fill the post prevented the official swearing-in of newly elected or reelected members of the chamber and put the job of serving constituents on hold.
In the Arizona State Legislature, Speaking to veteran state lawmaker Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, on Thursday gives us little hope for much getting accomplished during this session of the Legislature.
Swearing-in ceremonies and the inaugural speech by newly elected Gov. Katie Hobbs took place Thursday morning.
Griffin, who once again serves on the natural resources committee, related that six of the nine members of the group are newly elected.
“Today I’m giving some of our newer members instruction in ‘water 101,’ ” Griffin said, alluding to the idea that some of the committee members are unfamiliar with even the basic issues related to water in Arizona.
With a narrow Republican majority and a Democrat in the governor’s office, it would be fair to say that Rep. Griffin, who has more than two decades of experience at the capital, doesn’t anticipate this session will accomplish very much.
