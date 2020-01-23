Most people are familiar with the long-term issues that have plagued this state for the past decade. In 2009, funding cutbacks by the Legislature robbed schools of the money needed to afford higher wages for teachers, resulted in a significant increase in the ratio of students to teachers and caused local districts to fall behind on capital projects, including keeping up with technology.
Last week, lawmakers returned to the Capitol and the governor presented his spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1. Republican legislators have prepared their own plan, but, not surprisingly, it mirrors much of what Gov. Doug Ducey has proposed. At the top of the priority list for both plans is more money for education. Gov. Ducey’s proposal adds another $608 million in “new” spending for education, boosting teacher pay, adding more counselors and funding capital projects. Of the total $12.3 billion spending plan, about half is being designated to K-12 schools.
Yet the headlines shortly after the budget plans were unveiled focused on the fact that even with the “new” money, state spending for education would still be less than before the chaos began in 2009.
Really? Ten years ago the state’s per-student spending was less than $5,000. The proposed budget puts that level at $6,156, about a 23 percent increase. Educators complain, however, that the boost isn’t enough if inflation is considered.
The second misconception is that Arizona, alone, is suffering a teacher shortage. Last week, headlines screamed that about 24 percent of teacher positions remain vacant at the start of the second semester in Arizona, compared to 22 percent this time last year. That means roughly 1,845 classrooms are missing a permanent teacher, compared to 1,693 last January.
Gov. Ducey’s spending plan may not be everything educators want, but it continues the state’s efforts to restore and improve what happens in local classrooms. It’s taken a full decade, but Arizona is making progress toward better outcomes for kids.
— Sierra Vista Herald
