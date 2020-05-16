Arizona politics are now more interesting than professional sports. We realize that’s not saying much. The pandemic has emptied stadiums, stopped basketball and put a hold on the baseball season. Arizona politics, on the other hand, grows more interesting by the day.
The latest is another battle between Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Brnovich is a likely GOP candidate for governor in 2022, while Hobbs, a Democrat, is the leading contender to represent her party for the executive office.
Last week the two were fighting about whether Phoenix Representative Shawnna Bolick can run for re-election in District 20. She listed a postal box instead of her actual residential address on her nomination petitions.
That prompted a lawsuit contending that Ms. Bolick should be removed from the ballot because state law requires candidates list their address, not a postal box. The lawsuit was filed against Hobbs and charged the Secretary of State wasn’t doing her job and should remove Bolick from the ballot. Initially, like all lawsuits against state officials, Attorney General Brnovich dispatched his staff to defend the Secretary of State. A decision followed from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy, who concluded that Bolick’s use of the mailing address was in “‘substantial compliance’’ with what law requires. That decision was subsequently appealed and AG Brnovich notified Hobbs that his office would no longer represent the Secretary of State.
The reason? If Bolick is tossed off the ballot, it leaves one Republican for two House seats in District 20, dramatically increasing the chances that a Democrat will be elected. If that happens, the 31-29 majority advantage held by Republicans, is lost. Hobbs has filed a pleading with the State Supreme Court that essentially supports the plaintiff — the case to get Bolick off the ballot — in part we believe, because that outcome would help Democrats overcome the long-held GOP majority in the Legislature.
Confused, Brnovich is moving to protect his political party while changing the usual practice of providing legal representation to a state officer. Hobbs is also acting in the interests of her political party by positioning her argument contrary to state law.
This isn’t the first time these two powerful state officials have gone to war. Hobbs has sided with the Arizona Board of Regents in its contention that Brnovich has no legal authority to sue the board over how its tuition is set. Brnovich blasted Hobbs for refusing to defend a law that requires initiative signatures to be gathered in person instead of using an existing online portal available for candidate nominating petitions.
For the betterment of Arizona, we hope future political battles between these two state officials are limited to the ballot box.
— Sierra Vista Herald
