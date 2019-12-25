Arizona is known as a “business-friendly” state. Almost every elected official, from the governor to our local representatives, boast of steps taken by our state government to make things better for business. Tax credits are one example of efforts undertaken to improve the business climate. Arizona offers dozens of opportunities for companies of all sizes, from all sectors of our economy, to save a few dollars in taxes.
Tax credits are intended to be a financial incentive for a desirable outcome. When Arizona wanted Apple Computer to locate its data center in Mesa, the state lured the tech giant with a credit specific to “ … facilities with renewable energy,” worth about $5 million a year.
Every dime the state gives away through tax credits is less funding to support kids in classrooms and pay for maintaining and improving roads, opponents contend.
Arizona hands out some $600 million in annual tax credits, intending to inspire positive outcomes like water conservation, business relocation, increased employment and other “business-friendly” and socially conscious outcomes.
Here’s the kicker: For all the back-patting by our politicians on what they’re doing to improve Arizona’s economy with tax credits for business, our state government has no clue on the actual benefit that these income-saving incentives generate.
Members of a legislative oversight committee in charge of measuring the effectiveness of tax breaks met for the first time in more than four years last week. They questioned representatives of the Arizona Commerce Authority who are responsible for implementing and monitoring tax credits. The representatives had no idea, or were resistant to let the committee know, how much and how effective are Arizona tax credits.
We’re starting the 2020 campaign season for state candidates. Voters should cast a wary eye toward those who promote themselves as pro-business and back that claim with a record endorsing tax credits.
The truth is, we don’t know the effectiveness of tax credits.
— Sierra Vista Herald
