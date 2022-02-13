Way back in the “clean” era before the pandemic, we chatted with a friend and former work associate who had recently changed jobs. He had assumed a large band of responsibility across the Western states and he worked from home.
Worked from home! How “remote” was that back then?
Must be great, we said, wish we could do that.
Not so fast, our friend said.
“Naw, there are some days I get up, I don’t get dressed, I haven’t shaved, it’s really kind of a downer,” he said.
Thus was our introduction to remote work. Not until COVID-19 made its mark on life did working away from the office make a huge emergence. Since 2020, the pros and cons of the process have been debated.
Say all you want about the economic benefits from the employer standpoint, such as less resources into a physical office, doing away with office space and commute time being replaced by more work time.
There are many negatives that come with the home office that some employers may not recognize. We’ll touch on those, but the biggest downside, in our estimation, is this:
Desocialization.
Human beings, for the most part across history, have been social animals. We rise up, team up, we come together for many serious and recreational occasions. We gather for laughter, crying and marching for our causes.
Working remotely becomes an impediment to that.
Nature Human Behaviour, an English online journal covering various aspects of humanity, reported on a study done at Microsoft. The data came from the communication habits of 61,000 employees while the company was working remotely during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It found that people working at home became “siloed,” less dynamic and were not as likely to make new connections within the company.
Kevin Roose of the New York Times worked at home, and here is what he reported in 2020:
“I’m writing this from the makeshift quarantine bunker in my dining room — sweatpants on, hand sanitizer nearby, snacking my way through my emergency rations. I’m getting plenty of work done, but I’m starting to get unnerved by the lack of stimulation. It’s been hours (days?) since I interacted face to face with a human who is not related to me, and cabin fever is setting in.”
At the time, Roose was doing research for his upcoming book, “Futureproof, 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation,” a treatise about human survival in the age of artificial intelligence and automation. He came to this conclusion: Most people should work in an office, or near other people, and avoid solitary work-from-home arrangements whenever possible.
That puts him right there with another great mind, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, a remote-work opponent.
“Creativity comes from spontaneous meetings, from random discussions,” Jobs said. “You run into someone, you ask what they’re doing, you say ‘Wow,’ and soon you’re cooking up all sorts of ideas.”
No less an authority than the publisher of a thrice-weekly newspaper serving all of Cochise County would agree with Roose. A child illness forced the publisher to stay home for a week and work remotely. The publisher admitted the days of keeping tabs on office-doings while helping with schoolwork, making lunches and other assorted duties paled in comparison to the comfort and community of the publisher’s office.
There are some benefits to working at home. There is no commute, which for some is a major boon. Studies indicate a gain in productivity, but balance that against a decline in creativity and innovative thinking.
Some experts believe it is the way of the future. By April 2020, according to The New Republic, 62% of Americans were working from home. After Twitter went to total remote work, Forbes magazine predicted major corporations would follow suit, realizing productivity, real estate savings, work-life balance and commute time.
The flip side: In 2013, Marissa Mayer, then CEO of Yahoo, banned remote work. Yahoo realized increased productivity with employees back in the office. Mayer said when people come together they’re more apt to collaborate and innovate.
No doubt, there is a happy medium. Laszlo Bock, the CEO of human resources company Humu and the former human resources officer at Google, believes that for most, a balance is optimum. Humu’s research determined that ideally, people could work from home 1 1/2 days a week. That would still provide time to become immersed in office culture.
We realize one other great disadvantage of working from home. In an office setting, there is no small, extremely vocal black cat insisting you drop your work mode and provide immediate attention by holding and petting. No insistent feline jumping up on the desk, rubbing against the computer monitor and shoving it aside, no paws on the keyboard wiping out 30 minutes of work.
All of this, obviously, is an inconvenient detriment to productivity and should not be encouraged.
Right?
-- Sierra Vista Herald
