Does anybody else have a problem with a politician promoting a bill that would directly benefit his side business? Arizona apparently does not. Since at least 2019, and possibly before, Sen. David Gowan of Legislative District 19 in Southeast Arizona has been introducing legislation aimed at the laws governing fireworks in this state. His most recent effort, Senate Bill 1308, would amend existing statues to redefine “aerial devices,” and “specialty retailer,” under the law.

Sen. Gowan has been a salesperson for TNT Fireworks, according to his 2023 financial disclosure statement filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

