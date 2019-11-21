We are shocked at the VA’s statistics shared by Dr. Tim Kirk recently. Kirk is founder of Sierra Vista’s Warrior Healing Center, a partnership of veteran service organizations that offer active and former military personnel easy access to diverse programs.
While most of us were relaxing during a three-day Veterans Day weekend, Kirk was hosting Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix and staging an open house at WHC. A major focus of that public event included creating awareness of the most challenging tragedy facing today’s military: Suicides.
Kirk said more veterans committed suicide 2008-2017 than service members died during the entire 20-year Vietnam War. 58,193 Americans died from all causes during that conflict and appropriately, our country erected a national monument in their honor.
During the previously mentioned 10-year period, according to the VA, “at least” 60,000 veterans committed suicide, though this crisis hasn’t captured our nation’s attention the way Vietnam did.
Further, these statistics fail to include questionable deaths like drug overdoses and suspected vehicular suicides.
WHC and the commitment of Kirk and Dix are exactly the resources needed to determine how to end this tragedy.
“Many folks remember the Battles of Britain and Iwo Jima for the heroic fights; fewer servicemen died in those two events combined than what we currently face in the Suicide War. We can’t treat this like a mere social disease. It’s a fight--and our veterans know how to fight together to defeat any enemy” Kirk said.
Information from https://inmilitary.com/veteran-suicide-the-false-narrative-of-the-number-22/
Thankfully, this article didn't use the erroneous statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide daily. But it is used by many media outlets and non-profit organizations to to draw attention to the number of veteran suicides that are more than normal and as a call to action for advocates of the Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, a group that seems to be the most at risk.
The number 22 is based on a study done in 2012 that used data from 21 states from 1999 through 2011. States like California and Texas with large veteran populations aren't even included in the study.
"The Post-9/11 or Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, are NOT the group that is committing suicide. In reality only about one veteran from that group takes their own life daily (which is still one too many). But if the media and charitable organizations are going to focus on this number, they need to make sure that they are targeting the right generation. According to the report, the majority of veteran suicides are committed by Vietnam-era veterans, yet the media is surprisingly quiet on this point. I've read that even Vietnam-era veteran suicide rates are in line with their age group.
The question is “Why?” Vietnam-era veterans need outreach, education, prevention and treatment just as much as the younger generations, and when we hide them in the numbers, they may not be getting the help that they need.
Furthermore, there is another harmful side effect. Having such a big, inaccurate number attached to the younger generation of veterans perpetuates a destructive stereotype about Iraq and Afghanistan vets: That they are somehow broken, and unable to compete for meaningful opportunities in the civilian world.
Admittedly, even the Veterans Affairs authors of the report caution against using the number 22 as a solid metric. The issue is how a number of media organizations, as well as some members of Congress, twist the number to meet their own agendas.
“Having such a big, inaccurate number attached to the younger, post 9/11 veterans perpetuates a destructive stereotype: that they are somehow broken”
Thankfully, a more accurate report is on the horizon. According to the LA Times, a massive new data trove is being assembled by the Pentagon and the VA. Known as the Suicide Data Repository, it links national death records to military and healthcare data. This should eliminate at least some of the “fog of war” and allow for a more detailed accounting.
Until then, the number “22” is a great starting point to raise awareness about this ongoing crisis, but let’s make sure that we report it accurately and responsibly, and in the process, honor our nation’s heroes.
