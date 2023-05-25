Editor: Solar farms need to change the way they are installed. Raise the height to 8 feet and leave a little more space between rows.

This is called Agrivoltaics. I’d suggest raising the organic content of the soil to 5 percent. This will allow additional water to infiltrate into the soil and not so much run off.

