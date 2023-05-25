Editor: Solar farms need to change the way they are installed. Raise the height to 8 feet and leave a little more space between rows.
This is called Agrivoltaics. I’d suggest raising the organic content of the soil to 5 percent. This will allow additional water to infiltrate into the soil and not so much run off.
Plants growing under the panels actually will transpire and the moisture will condense and fall back to the ground watering the vegetation below. Cooler panels increase electrical output. The ground under the panels are cooler so plants, crops or pasture could still be utilized under them and actually thrive.
Two or three or more uses on the same piece of land makes more sense to me. Solar panels I’ve heard increases the bio crust too!
Other than solar panels do not transpire like a tree other benefits are similar. They are not as pleasing to the eye either. I’m not for or against the particular project but to just say solar farms are bad is not accurate. Why plant a monocrop of solar panels when you can plant more diversity. Solar farms are here for now, we must be smart in using them.
