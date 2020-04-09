Yesterday I asked readers to help us share some of the positive stories happening in our community right now. There’s so much bad news, so many things that are keeping us all awake at night — it’s more important than ever that we share the the good things going on all around us.
A few readers took up the challenge right away.
Pat Scheel emailed to share how she changed up her daily habits to avoid feeling cramped up inside her home day after day. Scheel says she started setting the alarm on her phone to get up every hour for a walk around her living room.
Additionally, she’s made it a point to call someone every day to share conversation and “get out of our fugue together.”
“Not only did I reach out to someone else, I discovered my day seemed to be much brighter also,” she wrote. “So far, I haven’t run out of people to call.”
• • •
A reader sent an unsigned email with a good suggestion that can assist local food banks, which need all the help they can get right now. She recommends passing the time by going through your kitchen cupboards and pantry, checking the “use by” dates on food items. If they’re getting close to the end of their life cycle, box them up and donate them to one of the food banks. She points out that extra bars of soap, shampoo and other bathroom supplies are also needed. And you can keep your distance from donating, she says — simply make a sign that says “I am donating,” and put it in the window of your car. You won’t have to wait very long.
• • •
Athena Cota reminds that there’s a growing group of Havasu folks who are participating in “bear hunts” as a fun way to occupy their time.
We featured the group in a news story last week, but its ranks have grown like crazy in the days that have followed.
The Havasu Bear Hunt group on Facebook has 906 members as of this writing.
Basically, it’s a kind of scavenger hunt that encourages people to explore their community from the comfort of their cars as they seek out stuffed bears hidden in windows or landscaping. Members of the group post photos and offer location tips. It seems like a great opportunity for families with young kids who are sick of being cooped up.
Find the group at https://tinyurl.com/HavasuBearHunt.
Tell us something good! You can email tips and photos to editor@havasunews.com, or use our webform at https://www.havasunews.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/.
(1) comment
