As Lake Havasu City continues to experience the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the news can seem overwhelming. That’s certainly the way a lot of us feel who are working to bring it to you each day. Fortunately, there are a lot of good things happening in our community despite all that other stuff.
Some examples:
• Hospice of Havasu asked its volunteer group, “Friends of Hospice Crafters,” to make cloth face masks for staff. Michelle Gardia says the group readily took up the challenge, making more than 200 masks in one week, and more than 300 total. The Friends of Hospice Crafters have supported Hospice of Havasu since 1999 with annual craft sales and quilt raffles, she says. (In the interest of full disclosure: I’m an incoming member of the Hospice of Havasu Board of Directors).
• Like many businesses, restaurants are having a tough time right now, but many are finding creative ways to give back to the community. Blue Chair, located at the English Village, is hosting a “make a difference” concert on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on Facebook Live. The concert features local musicians Scott Young, Matt Farris, Daniel Hall and Hollis Googe. It also features prize giveaways, with customers entered to win each time they order take-out or delivery. Some of the profits from those food orders between April 20 and April 24 will be donated to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. For information on the concert, call 928-855-2583.
• The governor’s office announced an effort to “light Arizona blue” to honor health care workers and first responders.
Buildings around the state will be bathed in blue light. It’s a way of saying thank you to those folks in the medical fields who have a front-row seat to the ravages of the pandemic. Some of the buildings include government structures like the state capitol building, the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and State Farm at Tempe Town Lake.
I can think of one iconic structure in Lake Havasu City that ought to be included in this effort. It would be a great show of honor for the deserving doctors, nurses, paramedics and others in our area. And it wouldn’t be the first time the bridge has honored them — in January, the Havasu Memorial Walkway beneath the bridge added a section specifically for first responders. Let’s light Havasu blue!
Tell us something good! You can email tips and photos to editor@havasunews.com, or use our web submission form at https://www.havasunews.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.