Editor: After 28 years of providing transportation service to/from Lake Havasu City, HVX is ceasing operations after July 15.
Sonya and I want to express our gratitude to the many customers, from around this country (and from other countries), who have used our service over the past years and to the tremendous employees, past and present, who have provided the great service to our customers.
