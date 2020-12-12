Remember Florida’s plan to save money by importing prescription drugs in bulk from Canada?
Forget it.
Canada’s health ministry says no. The order applies as well to other states hoping to take advantage of a liberal new rule that the Trump administration put through in advance of the election. Unaccustomed to such defiance, Big Pharma recently filed a federal court suit against the new federal rule. But it needn’t have bothered.
Canada’s announcement effectively bars the bulk export of any drug that’s subject to the nation’s mandatory shortage reporting requirements. In practical terms, that means all medications except those manufactured explicitly for export. While only 10 to 15 percent are actually in short supply at any particular time, just about all are subject to the law. According to Health Canada, nearly half of all drugs marketed there have been in actual shortage at one time or another.
The pharmaceutical companies claim their high U.S. prices subsidize lifesaving research, and that is doubtlessly true. But without regulation, there’s no way to know whether the amounts for research and development are adequate or whether too much goes into profits. Any reasonable regulation would account for both.
For the United States to follow Canada’s example would be denounced by you-know-who as you-know-what: “Socialism!”
But that’s exactly what we already do to control what Medicare and Medicaid spend on everything but medications. Physicians and hospitals get what the government allows, not what they ask for. It is a complicated pricing system based in part on what they say it costs them to provide medical care.
No wonder medicines cost so much in the United States. No wonder the Canadians aren’t sympathetic.
— South Florida Sun Sentinel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.