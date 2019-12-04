As your representatives at the Legislature, we stand resolved in our primary responsibility as public servants — protecting the livelihood of the Arizonans that elected us. It is under this principal obligation that we ask you to join us in action against a very real threat to the continued vitality of on-river communities such as Yuma.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources (Department) is currently reviewing a proposal from GSC Farm, LLC, located within the Cibola Valley Irrigation and Drainage District in La Paz County, to permanently transfer 2,0831 acre-feet of its annual Arizona 4th Priority Colorado Riverwater entitlement to the Town of Queen Creek for municipal uses in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
More than 90% of Arizona’s 4th Priority Colorado River entitlement is already diverted east to the benefit of Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties. Less than 10% of Colorado River water currently remains with Arizonans along the river. Maintaining these on-river water rights, such as GSC’s Colorado Riverwater entitlement, are paramount to the economic and agricultural success of our communities.
The permanent transfer of water rights or allocation from smaller Colorado River communities to benefit the Central Arizona service area places our local water supplies and the economic future of our river communities at risk.
The Director of the Department will accept written public comments regarding the proposed transfer and such comments must be received no later than 5 p.m., on Dec. 16.
Written comments can be hand delivered or sent via email or fax. If mailed, written comments must be postmarked no later than Dec. 16. Written public comments will be considered during the Director’s review.
Please send comments to:
Arizona Department of Water Resources
Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, Docket Supervisor
P.O. Box 36020
Phoenix, AZ 85067-6020
(602) 771-8472 (phone)
(602) 771-8687 (fax)
In Arizona’s long history of responsible action to protect our water future, the state has deliberately resisted attempts to benefit some users to the detriment of others. The transfer proposal before the Department runs counter to this established wisdom. Thank you for joining us in action to preserve the economic growth and stability of our communities.
Kerr, Osborne, and Dunn are Republicans who represent Arizona’s 13th legislative district, which covers northwest Maricopa County and northern Yuma County.
