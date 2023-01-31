It’s unclear whether the recent move by Mars Wrigley candy to sideline its iconic M&Ms “spokescandies” is a genuine reaction to the silliest right-wing controversy yet, or is just a setup for a commercial stunt in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Either way, we were hesitant to bite on this non-issue — except that what it says about the right-wing outrage machine is worth chewing over.

