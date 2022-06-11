A core question regarding former President Donald Trump’s extensive attempts to overturn the 2020 election was whether he actually believed the election-fraud lies he was peddling, or if he understood all along that he had legitimately lost, and he was merely using those lies to attempt to remain in office. A newly revealed email, in which a top Trump campaign official specifically directed fake Trump electors in Georgia to hide their scheme, indicates it was the latter.
The email, obtained this week by The Washington Post and CNN, is further proof that the people running Trump’s campaign also knew fully well what they were doing. The email, part of a Justice Department investigation, is from Robert Sinners, a top Trump campaign official in Georgia, to a group of Republicans who were part of a scheme to file competing slates of electors for Trump in key states that he lost. The scheme was designed to sow doubt about the outcomes in those states by claiming these fake electors were the legitimate ones.
In the email, though, Sinners directed the fake electors to engage in a level of secrecy about their plan that makes it difficult to argue the participants genuinely believed they were the legitimate electors as they entered the Georgia statehouse to file their votes in mid-December of 2020.
“I must ask for your complete discretion in this process,” Sinners wrote. “Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion.” As part of that “discretion,” he directed them to lie to statehouse security about why they were there, concocting fake meetings with Republican legislators. “Please, at no point should you mention anything to do with Presidential Electors or speak to media.”
That doesn’t sound like someone who is trying to stop the theft of an election, but rather is trying to steal one. That factor should figure into the upcoming House hearings regarding Jan. 6 — and into the question of whether Trump and those around him should face prosecution.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Watch 2000 Mules!
Even the far-right supporters of the orange turd know that it’s a lie. They don’t care, it’s a good enough reason for them to use for their fascist treasonous desires for hate.
HG. Educate yourself on Geo Tracking. The Democrat/Socialist are suppressing this technology Watch 2000 Mules
[thumbup] Havasu Guy
YES! Without a doubt everyone from the "Oath Keepers" and "Proud Boys" to the individual fools who attacked our capitol to the leader of the pack - trump - need to prosecuted in open court televised for the world to see.
[thumbup]Bob Moore
...
"the question of whether Trump and those around him should face prosecution?"
I vote, YES.
-RobertsonO
...
a.non, BUT!! You are a. NUT!
vinnie, exactly what credentials do you have allowing you to pass judgment on another person? Since you seem to have problems with English it's not surprising what spews from your keyboard.
The Crooked Democrat/Socialist pass judgment everyday and so do you.. You and HG should have a date night and watch 2000 Mules!
It is obvious to everyone what Trump attempted to do. Everyone bar his supporters, a large number of irrational and brainwashed sections of the population. They *still* rant on about stolen elections.
It is beyond belief that an elected leader in any properly functioning democracy who had incited a violent but unsuccessful attack on the seat of government in order to illegitimately hang on to power when voted out of office would still be at liberty 18 months later, let alone be permitted to run for re election.
[thumbup] LHC AZ
[thumbup] RobertsonO
