With recent flight cancellations, staffing snafus and other problems plaguing the airlines lately, there’s real concern the coming holiday weekend could become a chaotic mess for many Americans. Congress is starting to ask how, exactly, the companies have used the $50 billion in pandemic relief funding the taxpayers gave them over the past two years to ensure smooth operation — given that smooth operation is the opposite of what some carriers have been providing lately. It’s a valid question.
With this holiday weekend shaping up to be the busiest since before the pandemic started, some in Congress want to know why, with that $50 billion lifeline over the past 18 months, the airlines are apparently having such a hard time ramping back up as the pandemic eases. The airlines say they are the victims of pandemic chaos like everyone else, but some in Congress are pointing out that most industries didn’t get the kind of taxpayer help the airlines received.
In the Senate, plans for such hearings next month are already underway, with senators like Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., suggesting the airlines are “failing to keep their side of the bargain.” The airlines will have the chance to make their case — but the best way they could make it is to ensure the coming holiday travel season avoids more of this kind of turbulence.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
