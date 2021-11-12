Even if President Joe Biden, who turns 79 on Nov. 20, has no intention of seeking reelection, congressional midterm elections are now less than a year away.
The clock is running out for him to start showing results or risk dragging Democratic candidates down with his own sagging support ratings. Maintaining control of Congress is particularly important as Democrats work to complete their investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and potentially hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his role. Speculation is running high that, if given the majority, the GOP might even seek Biden’s impeachment as a tit-for-tat response to Democrats’ two impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Biden has no more ability to unclog ports or control OPEC oil price manipulation than did President George W. Bush when a similar pump price spike occurred in 2008. Regardless, Biden will be targeted for blame as 2022 campaigning heats up.
American consumers, who also are voters, don’t want to hear excuses and historical explanations. What they see in the supermarket are rapidly escalating prices for bread, meat, milk and eggs. They can’t buy the cars and gadgets they want. What once seemed like a generous gesture when major employers voluntarily raised wages to $15 an hour now is starting to look woefully inadequate.
Biden could mimic the disastrous program of another one-term president, Gerald Ford, whose solution after an Arab oil embargo was a national cheerleading campaign called Whip Inflation Now. Or he can draw from the successful economic management policies of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. But whatever he does, he’s got less than 12 months to produce results strong enough to convince voters that his party knows what it’s doing.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
(14) comments
"American consumers, who also are voters, don’t want to hear excuses and historical explanations." It's too bad so many American voters aren't educated enough to understand why prices are rising. It's easier to just blame someone else, easier to absorb the endless political spin Republicans bring to the table, than to have to make a well informed educated vote... and than everyone complains that there isn't any progress being made to solve our issues.
The cause in part, is the shoveling of free money into the hands of millions of people that can't wait to spend it. It is not unlike what we see when people crash through the doors for a sale at Best Buy, Target or Walmart.
47 (IQ!) - As usual you make no sense with your blathering BS.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch…” the GOP might even seek Biden’s impeachment as a tit-for-tat response to Democrats’ two impeachment proceedings against Trump.” I sincerely hope that the Republicans contain the urge to stoop to tit-for-tat politics and get on with the business of fixing the serious problems this country is facing!
Impeachment, even if successful will only result in installing a Vice President who has the lowest approval rate of any V.P ever; Republicans should take the high road and govern with the best interest of the country in mind and end this cycle of "Party before Country"!
Jim
...
"I sincerely hope that the Republicans contain the urge..."
Naw, I don't believe you. I believe that's exactly your dream. Did you read TNH opinion that vaccination resistance is "political"? Ya, Republicans refused to take even minimal precautions against the COVID-19. The previous administration cut 'red tape' allowing science to bring a solution to the market, but turned around and poo-pooed the corona virus threat as a "Democratic hoax", etc. and suggested disinfectant injections and other insane unorthodox resolutions. Then the "fake" news media hammered lies into any weak mind who was willing to suspend reality and just BELIEVE their BS to justify their inner HATE of Democrats and America. Now, we may be dogged with an endemic as a reward. And you want to blame Joe Biden. Tsk, tsk. SMH
So ya, when the Republican Party decides to put 'Country before Party', and banish their notion of overturning a legitimate election to install a dicktator as being 'patriotic', will Democracy be restored.
-RobertsonO
...
RobertsonO..."So ya, when the Republican Party decides to put 'Country before Party',"
And that's exactly what "BOTH" Political Parties should do and used to do...
"Put COUNTRY Before Party"....what a concept!
Jim
totchehouse... It would be nice if Republicans would stop standing in the way of progress and join with Democrats to solve problems, but the current crop of Republicans aren't interested in the high road, just the spin and falsehoods they can sell to the ignorant voter.
Remember when McConnell said of Obama... “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” or a former speaker of the house said.“We're going to do everything — and I mean everything we can do — to kill it, stop it, slow it down, whatever we can.” Well my friend that attitude hasn't changed in the Republican Party.
Now you can counter with "Look what the Democrats did to Trump," but his problems were of his own making because of his big mouth and total disregard for the law.
Davel3…”It would be nice if Republicans would stop standing in the way of progress and join with Democrats to solve problems” I am 100% in support of bi-partisan legislation; the most recent example being about a week ago when 13 Republicans reached across party lines to give Leader Pelosi (D) CA the necessary votes to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (perfect example of bi-partisanship) because 6 liberal (Squad) Democrats wanted to CONTINUE to hold the hostage (perfect example of put Party Before Country Politics)!
“Remember when McConnell said of Obama... “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” I do remember that statement and thought that it was reprehensible that the President of the Senate would make a statement that clearly is putting Party Before Country!
“Now you can counter with "Look what the Democrats did to Trump," but his problems were of his own making because of his big mouth and total disregard for the law.” Granted, President Trump’s big mouth did not make bi-partisanship any easier! As to “total disregard for the law”…there certainly doesn’t seem to be any shortage of that with a pervasive “Win at all cost/Party Before Country attitude spreading across our legislative branch of government! Some Politicians have a total disrespect for the rule of law, injecting a 3rd. grade mentality of: if you can’t win the game, simply change the rules; i.e. not enough votes = abolish the filibuster, the Parliamentary Secretary rules against you = fire the Parliamentary Secretary, the Supreme Court rule against you = increase the number of Justices…YES, YES. I know none of these things have accrued YET, but they are strategies that have been openly disgust by the radical Squad! This past August, President Biden publicly admitted that his legal advisors advised him that his “Rental Evictions Moratorium” Presidential Order was not Conational, Mr. Biden, replied: “maybe not but it will buy us some time”! A similar strategy was applied in the disregard of Title 42 policy.
A nation that permits is leaders (regardless of political party) to weaponize or disregard the rule of law for political gain is a nation that is doomed to collapse! We have to stop allowing a political party govern our thoughts and actions and start thinking for ourselves, questioning if leadership’s actions coincide with our set of morals and principles!
Jim
#FJB and his administration !
#FDT and the fools who support him!
simondog; = This Administration and "Brandon" in particular will go down in history as the most destructive unqualified, unprepared and Hated administration in history.
vinnie - your massive ignorance is only exceeded by your massive stupidity.
"St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Blame will fall on Biden and Dems unless economic turnaround comes quickly." Blame already has fallen on Biden and his communist followers.
simple - Why do you insist upon coming here and proving our ignorance on any and all subjects daily?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.