At last, Congress appears poised to designate lynching as a federal hate crime punishable with enhanced penalties. The House last month passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act with just three “no” votes. That’s three too many, but the potential for unanimous passage in the Senate could still send a strong message of zero tolerance for this form of domestic terrorism.
During the hundred years from the end of the Civil War to the peak of the civil rights movement, thousands of Americans, most of them Black, were lynched by groups or mobs of fellow Americans driven primarily by racial hatred.
Since 1900, there have been roughly 200 attempts in Congress to pass a comprehensive federal anti-lynching law. Yet all until now have failed.
The most recent attempt, an earlier version of the current bill, failed in 2020 after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., held it up, saying he wanted more specific language. Paul has signed on as a co-sponsor of the current measure, making it likely the Senate will be able to pass it by unanimous consent.
While it’s true that lynching is far less common today than it was in the past, it still happens. Passage of this bill ( could provide some degree of healing for a nation that still hasn’t fully come to terms with the violent racism of its past — and its present.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
